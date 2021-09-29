Watch
Anderson woman shot, killed man who broke into her house early Wednesday

Posted at 1:00 PM, Sep 29, 2021
ANDERSON — Anderson police said Wednesday that a woman shot and killed a man who broke into her house overnight.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 8th Street, according to Anderson Police Department public information officer Caleb McKnight.

McKnight said police believe the woman saw the man kick in her back door and enter her house. She then fled upstairs and retrieved a gun before shooting the man and escaping to a neighbor’s home.

Police who responded found the man dead in an upstairs bedroom. His identity has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation, McKnight said.

