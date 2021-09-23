Animals in alleged fighting ring seized in Madison County

ANDERSON — Investigators in Madison County are working to learn more about possible animal fighting.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department were called to a property on South Rangeline Road for suspicious activity. Deputies who responded found several dogs chained to makeshift shelters on the initial call.

Investigators returned to the property Tuesday with a search warrant. Local and state investigators found evidence animals were being trained for animal fighting.

Investigators rescued eight pit bulls and six chickens with injuries. State investigators said some of the animals had injuries which likely came from animal fighting. Investigators also found evidence associated to animal fighting.

Deputies said a records search found numerous complaints and citations for animal neglect against the property owner.

An arrest or charges have not been announced by any of the investigating agencies.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is still looking for information related to the case.

People with information can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-646-9290, extension 4808, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 765-649-8310.