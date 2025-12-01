Anonymous tip leads to gun discovery at Fishers High School, student charged

FISHERS — A 17-year-old student is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property after a gun was found in his vehicle at Fishers High School Monday morning.

The Fishers Police Department said they received an anonymous tip through the HSE Report It! app that a student may have a gun in his vehicle on school property.

School Resource Officers and Fishers High School administrators searched the juvenile's vehicle and located a firearm.

Police said they do not believe the student intended to use the weapon to cause harm at the school.

The 17-year-old is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

"We are grateful for our partnership with HSE Schools. Our ability to work side by side allows us to keep our kids and our community safe," police said in a statement.