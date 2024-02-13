Watch Now
Argument, exchange of gunfire led to 2 shot at VASA Fitness Center

Posted at 11:53 AM, Feb 13, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Just released court documents allege an argument led to the shooting that injured two people at a gym on the west side of Indy a week ago.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody this week after a photo array shown to witnesses was able to identify him.

The man, according to court documents, is responsible for two people — including a teenager — being shot inside the Vasa Fitness Center on 38th Street on February 6.

According to court documents, the 20-year-old man was working out on machines inside the fitness center when he got into an argument with three other men. When the 20-year-old suspect attempted to leave, he was followed by the three others.

After noticing he was being followed, the 20-year-old man pulled out a handgun and began firing, according to court documents.

Surveillance video shows a member of the group of three pulling out a gun as well.

Two innocent bystanders were shot in the exchange. A 16-year-old was shot in the ankle and another person was shot in the calf.

The 20-year-old man is preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and battery with a deadly weapon. WRTV will not name him until formal charges are filed.

