'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought in Bartholomew County after pursuit, crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Deputies in Bartholomew County are looking for a suspect who might be “armed and dangerous” and driving a stolen vehicle.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office described the person as a Black male wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and a gray toboggan. A news release said he is driving a stolen white early 90s Kia Sportage with license plate number GCW271.

People are instructed to not approach him and call law enforcement immediately if they see him.

The suspect and a juvenile are persons of interest in an armed robbery in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the sheriff’s office.

They were involved in a pursuit early Tuesday, which ended in a crash. The juvenile was found and transported to Columbus Regional Health with non-life threatening injuries.