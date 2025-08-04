Armed man fatally shot by police in Muncie; ISP investigating

MUNCIE — Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Muncie on Sunday evening.

According to ISP, the incident began at approximately 6:23 p.m. when Muncie police officers were dispatched to reports of gunfire near the intersection of 23rd Street and Mock Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers heard multiple gunshots in the area.

During the encounter, officers confronted an adult male who was armed with a handgun. At some point, police reportedly fired a shot, striking the individual.

Officers on the scene promptly rendered medical aid, and the individual was transported to a local hospital; however, he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said no officers were injured during the confrontation.

Indiana State Police troopers, detectives, and crime scene investigators are working to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The identity of the deceased individual is currently being withheld as authorities await positive identification and notification of his family.