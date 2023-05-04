Armed meth dealer sentenced to 11 years in prison after fleeing officers with children inside his vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to over 11 years in prison after feeling officers with children in his vehicle and possessing over 400 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on March 16, 2021, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and IMPD officers initiated a traffic stop on Nathaniel Bradley, 41, near his home on Rural Street.

Bradley refused to stop and fled from officers with two children inside his car. Officers stopped their pursuit over concern of the children.

Officers later saw Bradley park in a driveway on Nicholas Avenue on the east side of Indianapolis.

Court documents say Bradley ran into the backyard of the residence, leaving the two children alone in the car.

Bradley was taken into custody. Police say he admitted that he had one pound of methamphetamine, pills, seven grams of crack and an AR-style firearm at his home.

Investigators searched Bradley’s residence and located 406 grams of methamphetamine, 7.03 grams of cocaine base, 3 grams of heroin, a loaded AR .223 rifle, two AR magazines and a loaded Smith and Wesson pistol.

Bradley was prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law due to a previous felony conviction in West Virginia.

Bradley was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison. Once released, he must be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years.