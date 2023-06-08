Armed robbery at Anderson liquor store leads to high-speed pursuit, crash on I-69

FISHERS — An armed robbery at a liquor store in Anderson led to a pursuit on I-69 that ended in a serious crash and shut down all northbound lanes Wednesday evening.

Anderson Police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at Save-On Liquor, located at 1419 Broadway St., shortly after 6 p.m.

According to police, an unidentified male suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. Once receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene in a silver sedan.

Responding police officers located the alleged suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. However, the suspect would not stop for police, resulting in a pursuit.

Police say the car fled toward I-69 southbound, where Indiana State Police officers were called to help.

ISP says during the pursuit, the suspect was driving over 100 miles per hour.

The suspect crashed his car near the 207-mile marker on I-69 in Fishers, according to police. He lost control of the vehicle and flipped it over the guardrail.

ISP says the suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the crash. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

As a result of the crash, the northbound lanes of I-69 were shut down for multiple hours.