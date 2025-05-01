Armed suspect jumps into pond during ISP pursuit in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – A traffic stop by Indiana State Police on Thursday led to a foot pursuit of an armed suspect, who jumped into a pond to evade capture.

According to ISP, the incident began when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle, which was determined to be stolen, on West Minnesota Street.

Police said the driver, refusing to comply, fled on foot, discarding a handgun as he ran.

Officers quickly initiated a search for the suspect, and the situation escalated as the man jumped into a nearby pond in an attempt to evade capture.

ISP's Copter 1 was deployed to the scene and led law enforcement to the suspect's location in the water.

IMDP officers assisted with troopers to negotiate with the man, successfully coaxing him out of the pond without injuries.

Ultimately, no injuries were reported during the pursuit or apprehension of the suspect, ISP said.