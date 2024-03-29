Around 100 lbs of narcotics seized in Broad Ripple apartment drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 90 pounds of methamphetamine is off the street after a Broad Ripple drug bust.

Undercover DEA agents and Indiana State Police officers also found significant amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and nearly $40,000 in cash inside a unit at The Line apartments.

Also recovered from inside the apartment was the following:



Empty pill capsules

Scales containing residue

Multiple plastic bags

Plastic bag sealer

Cutting agents

One black Glock 27

The DEA said this bust potentially saved thousands of lives.

"When you look at the meth alone, you're talking about thousands and thousands of dosage units, and the same for the fentanyl," said DEA Special Agent in Charge, Michael Gannon. "We know that just two milligams is considered a lethal dosage unit and fentanyl can be added to so many drugs. So, any time you can take a kilo of fentanyl off the street, that's a big win."

Investigators arrested Tyrone Wilson after they say he rammed into a police car and fled on foot.

He's accused of carrying a backpack full of meth at the time of the arrest.

"When you have somebody that's a serious violent felon that's distributed, they need to be held accountable for their actions. That's how we make our community a safer, better place," said Gannon.

