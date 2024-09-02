Arrest made in 1993 homicide of Indianapolis teen

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in an Indianapolis homicide 31 years after the crime took place.

52-year-old Dana Shepherd of Missouri is now charged with Murder and Rape in connection to the 1993 death of 19-year-old Carmen Van Huss.

On Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, Shepherd was arrested for the Murder of Van Huss.

According to court documents, Van Huss was found murders inside her northside apartment on March 24, 1993.

Van Huss’s apartment was in the 8200 block of Harcourt Road.

According to court documents, Van Huss’s father was called by a co-worker of his daughter after she didn’t show up for work. Her father later found her dead inside the apartment.

In court documents, the coroner’s office report shows Van Huss was stabbed 61 times

In 2000, after years without answers for the family, Carmen Van Huss’s DNA was entered into the national database.

After 23 more years of waiting, IMPD was able to tell Van Huss’s family that a match was found.

That match led police to Shepherd.

According to court documents, Shepherd lived in the same apartment complex as Van Huss at the time of the crime.

The DNA match came from a blood stain on a paper sack from the trash can in the kitchen of Van Huss’s apartment.

An extradition hearing is scheduled for Shepherd on Wednesday in Missouri.

