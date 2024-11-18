Arrest made in deaths of 22-year-old man and 3-year-old child in August shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have made an arrest in a double murder that left a 22-year-old man and a 3-year-old child dead in August.

A 22-year-old man is charged with two counts of murder for the deadly shooting.

The shooting on August 26 happened in the 7300 block of Shadeland Avenue.

Officers found 22-year-old JaiShawn Darell Johnson and 3-year-old Armonie Booker suffering from gunshot injuries inside a vehicle.

Johnson was pronounced deceased on the scene. 3-year-old Armonie Booker was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Vigil for two young shooting victims

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives identified the alleged shooter, and on Sept. 26 he was charged with two counts of murder.

On Nov. 16, an IMPD east district officer initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of N. Sherman Drive. The suspect was identified as the driver and was taken into custody.

"This arrest marks a significant step toward justice for the families affected by this tragedy, including the innocent toddler whose life was senselessly cut short. The impact of this violent act continues to reverberate throughout our community and weigh heavily on the families of the victims,” said Chief Chris Bailey.

“I want to thank our detectives for their relentless pursuit of justice over the past three months, and I want to recognize the East District officer whose sharp instincts during a traffic stop led to this arrest. We will stand with the families as they continue to heal from this unimaginable loss, and we remain committed to seeking justice for those we have lost,” he added.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov