Arrest made in fatal crash on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal crash early Sunday morning, police said.

According to IMPD, East District officers were dispatched to the first block of N. Sherman Drive at around 2:04 a.m. on the report of a personal injury crash.

The crash involved two vehicles: a black Chevrolet Camaro driven by an adult female and a white Kia Forte driven by an adult male.

The adult male driver of the Kia Forte was unfortunately pronounced deceased on-scene by medics. The driver of the Camaro was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say preliminary investigations indicate the Camaro was traveling north at a high rate of speed and briefly became airborne while crossing E. Washington Street. After crossing E. Washington Street, the Camaro veered into the southbound lane and struck the Kia, which was traveling southbound, head-on.

The driver of the Camaro, a 19-year-old woman, took a chemical test and was arrested on the preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in death.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) will identify the deceased and ultimately determine the cause and manner of death, once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

__