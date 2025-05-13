Arson investigation at Broad Ripple Park: $400,000 in damage as summer camp supplies destroyed

INDIANAPOLIS — An arson investigation is underway at Broad Ripple Park after a fire destroyed a building that housed summer camp supplies.

According to Indy Parks, all items intended for summer camp were lost in the blaze.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded Monday night to a report of a burglary in progress at 1610 Broad Ripple Ave., where the suspects reportedly broke windows before fleeing the scene.

Shortly after, IMPD received another call about a building fire in the same area, with the Indianapolis Fire Department also responding.

Indy Parks confirmed that the same suspects are believed to have set the building on fire. The damage is estimated to be at least $400,000, according to a police report.

Despite the destruction, summer camp at Broad Ripple Park is still scheduled to begin in two weeks. To help replace the lost supplies—including crayons, coloring books, and learning materials—the park is accepting donations from the community.

Broad Ripple typically accommodates around 85 campers each week during the summer. Additionally, scholarships for the camp are still available; more information can be found at Parks-alliance.org.