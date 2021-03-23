Arson suspect sought after fire, burglary at south side Indianapolis church

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of stealing from a south side church before setting it on fire.

On Thursday, March 4 at 5:45 a.m., IMPD reports that the fellowship hall behind the Indianapolis Cornerstone Church was broken into. A few items were stolen before the building was then set on fire.

Police ask that anyone who can identify the suspect in the image above, or who may haveany information, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).