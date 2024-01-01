Multiple shot, 3 dead in numerous shootings around Indy on New Year's Day

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been a busy start to 2024 for IMPD officers around the city as at least 11 people were shot in the first seven hours of the new year.

Beginning at 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to at least 12 reports of people shot all over the Circle City.

Two of the incidents are being investigated as possible homicides.

The first possible homicide occurred just after 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of Boulevard Place, on the near north side.

At this location, IMPD officers at the scene say a van was found shot up. About 20 yards away, an adult male was located with gunshot wounds.

That man was transported to Methodist Hospital, where he died.

A second possible homicide occurred in the intersection of Michigan Road and Grandview Drive on the north side of the city around 5:30 a.m.

Officers were initially called to this intersection for a vehicle accident. At the scene, officers located two people with trauma. One of those two people eventually died.

IMPD says they are currently investigation this scene as a "death investigation" because it is unclear if the individuals had suffered gunshot wounds. They will wait for the Marion County Coroner's Office to confirm this.

Identities of the deceased will be released by the Marion County Coroner's Office at a later date.

Other shooting calls for IMPD around the city happened in the following locations:

