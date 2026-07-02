ATF offering $5,000 reward in death of Eric Butler, known as Indy rapper 'Lil E'

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal investigators are offering a cash reward for information in the east side shooting death of Eric D. Butler, known to many as Indianapolis rapper “Lil E.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for Butler's death.

According to police, Butler was shot in the early morning hours of Friday, June 19, in the 200 block of South Franklin Road.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 2:25 a.m. to a report of a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found Butler shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Following his death, social media tributes poured in for Butler, who was widely referred to online as “Lil E.” He was described by those who knew him as a prominent voice in the Indianapolis music scene for more than a decade.

The ATF, which is assisting IMPD with the investigation, says all available resources are being used to find those responsible.

“ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information related to the identification of those responsible for this senseless act of violence,” the agency said in a statement.

No suspect information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atg.gov. You can also contact IMPD Detective Kristina Friel at 317-327-3475 or by email at Kristina.Friel@indy.gov.