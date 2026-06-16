Attempted murder suspect released on bond in Boone County; Prosecutor disagrees

LEBANON, Ind. (WRTV) — The Boone County prosecutor says he “strongly and respectfully” disagrees with a bond decision for an attempted murder defendant released from custody Monday.

Court records show Boone Circuit Court Judge John Baker signed an order releasing Roy Matthew Lee into his sister’s supervision.

Lee was arrested on May 20 following a SWAT standoff, and was subsequently charged with attempted murder, criminal confinement, domestic battery, intimidation, and strangulation.

WRTV has reached out for further information on Lee’s arrest.

In a statement released Monday, Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said:

While the court imposed certain restrictions requiring the defendant to remain under supervision and limiting his movements, the state does not believe those conditions sufficiently mitigate the risks that were identified.Additionally, placing a family member in the position of supervising a defendant charged with such serious and violent offenses creates significant concern.It is not appropriate to place that level of responsibility on a private individual who is not trained or equipped to ensure compliance with court-ordered conditions or to effectively manage the risks presented.The restrictions outlined in Lee’s reduction of bond order say Lee’s sister will act as his constant caretaker.

The restrictions outlined in Lee’s reduction of bond order say Lee’s sister will act as his constant caretaker.

“(Lee) must be in his sister’s presence at all times. (She) is not to take him from his apartment with the exception of attending healthcare appointments, court matters, worship, or to visit their elderly grandfather in Kokomo,” the order says. “If (the sister) is unable to control (Lee), she would summon the Sheriff’s Department.”

If sheriff intervention occurs, the judge ruled Lee will go back to jail while waiting admission to an assisted living facility.

The jury trial for Roy Matthew Lee is set for Sept. 8.