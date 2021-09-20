Attempted murder suspect was released from jail without bond on different charges months earlier

BLOOMINGTON — The man charged with attempted murder after shooting another man multiple times in a Bloomington drive-thru earlier this month had been released from jail without bond earlier this year.

Records show Victor Cordelle Pilot Coleman, Jr. was arrested on three firearms charges in April 2021. According to a motion to revoke release on recognizance filed on September 8, he was released on May 26, 2021, over the objection of the state.

Pilot Coleman is charged with running after a man and shooting at him multiple times on September 7.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Pilot Coleman was pointing a gun when he walked up to a car in the drive-thru line of Freddy's Frozen Custard on West 3rd Street.

The victim, who was in the driver's seat, moved across the console and got out of the vehicle on the passenger side, and began running.

The affidavit says Pilot Coleman pursues the victim and shoots at him "countless" times. The person in the passenger seat of the victim's vehicle then tries to run over Pilot Coleman and hits him with the vehicle. After the passenger grabs Pilot Coleman's gun, he fires it but does not hit Pilot Coleman.

Pilot Coleman then quickly enters a store before hiding in a dumpster, where he was found by police and taken into custody.

The victim was shot in the leg and lower torso, according to the affidavit.

Pilot Coleman is charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness, felon carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction within the last 15 years and pointing a firearm at another in connection to the September 7 incident.

WRTV reached out to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jeffrey Kehr, who said "because the cases are pending, we can’t ethically comment at this time."