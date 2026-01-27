Authorities address Tippecanoe County judge shooting, call attack on 'rule of law'

LAFAYETTE — A Tippecanoe County judge and his wife were injured and are now recovering in what authorities believe was a targeted shooting at their Lafayette home, leading to the arrest of five suspects facing charges ranging from attempted murder to bribery and obstruction.

Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kim, were shot less than two weeks ago in an attack that police say was connected to a broader plot involving Thomas Moss, who they suspect is a high-ranking member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Moss was scheduled to face a jury trial in Meyer's court just days after the alleged shooting for various felony charges.

Police believe Raylen Ferguson pulled the trigger in the attack. Investigators have tied the gun used in the shooting back to Blake Smith, who they say bought the weapon just a few weeks ago.

Authorities spoke about the shooting on Tuesday.

"This was an assault on the rule of law itself by targeting members of the judiciary," said Chief Scott Galloway of the Lafayette Police Department. "These individuals didn't just attack a person; they attempted to strike the very foundation of our justice system and the safety of our entire community."

Court documents reveal this wasn't Ferguson's first visit to the Meyer home. A few days before the shooting, he showed up claiming to be making a food delivery, but Meyer reportedly told him through the door that he had the wrong house.

"This is one of those incidents that really strikes at the heart of a community, and it really makes you think about those fundamental aspects," said Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski.

Mayor Roswarski praised the couple's resilience in the face of the attack.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Tim O'Malley emphasized that such attacks will not be tolerated.

"Violence or threats of violence against the judiciary or any public service is unacceptable," O'Malley said. "Attacks like this strike at the core of who we are as a civil society and erode the rule of law and will not be tolerated."

The Indiana Supreme Court has appointed Cass County Superior Court 2 Judge Lisa Swaim to serve as a special judge in the case.

Court records show the suspects are expected to appear in court in Logansport on Wednesday.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting, but the case remains under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

