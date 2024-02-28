Authorities investigating alleged assault between student, substitute teacher at Perry Meridian High School

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Perry Meridian High School between a student and substitute teacher.
According to a police report, a temporary employee with Kelly Services was “battered” with a blunt object by a 16-year-old male on Feb. 1.
Police have not specified what the object was.
WRTV reached out to Perry Townships Schools regarding the incident. They released the following statement:
At Perry Township Schools, safety is our top priority. We are disturbed by the allegations involving a Kelly Services employee and student at Perry Meridian High School. Perry Police responded to the incident immediately.
A police report was forwarded to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors will then make a decision on whether to file criminal charges. Due to confidentiality reasons, Perry Township Schools cannot comment on disciplinary action it takes against its students.
We can say, however, the district has zero tolerance for violence. Violence against staff, students or anyone else is taken seriously from a law enforcement perspective in our district. Any violation is subject to disciplinary action as outlined in the Student Success Handbook.