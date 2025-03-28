Authorities investigating shooting involving IMPD officers on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating a shooting involving IMPD officers on the southeast side of the city.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southeast District officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Riley Place just after 3 p.m. on reports of a person

shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult inside the home who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says officers located another victim, an adult male, who had been shot outside the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

While on scene, officers say they learned of a potentially armed suspect on foot in the area. Officers encountered an individual matching the suspect description in the area of Prospect Street and Emerson Avenue.

"At some point," an officer-involved shooting occurred, and a firearm was found on the scene, IMPD said.

No officers were injured, according to police.

Prospect Street and Emerson Avenue will be closed for the next few hours.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.