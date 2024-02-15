Authorities looking for 2 men who used police lights to steal, burn car in Taylorsville

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Police in Bartholomew County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects they say used fake police lights and a gun to steal and burn a car, leaving the victim stranded.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an armed carjacking at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim told police two men impersonated police and used a gun to steal her car.

According to police, the victim was driving eastbound on E 650 N near the intersection of N 50 W when a driver behind her flashed their headlights and turned on blue flashing lights. She pulled over because she thought it was a police car.

Police say two males, who were wearing all black, walked up to her car and flashed a handgun. The suspects then pulled the victim out of the car, pointed the gun at her and made threats to her life.

Police believe the suspects are both around 6 feet tall with stocky builds. The victim says the two men are in their mid-20s and spoke English. They were driving a blue passenger car with an unknown make and model.

The victim says the suspects drove away with both cars, forcing her to work 30 minutes back to Taylorsville to file a police report.

Around the same time she was making the report, sheriff’s deputies were called to a car fire about 6 miles away from where the carjacking happened.

At this time, police believed the destroyed car is the victim’s car based on the reported make and model. They are working to confirm ownership.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 812-565-5926 or 317-262-8477 (TIPS) to stay anonymous.