Avon man found guilty of ramming, injury deputy during pursuit

HENDRICKS COUNTY — An Avon man has been found guilty of multiple charges related to an August 2022 incident involving domestic violence, a police pursuit and an injured Hendricks County sheriff's deputy.

Gary Miller was found guilty of Domestic Violence, Resisting Law Enforcement and Attempted Murder by a jury in Hendricks County. Miller admitted guilty to being a habitual offender and a second charge of Domestic Violence.

According to court records, Hendricks County deputies were called to the 5200 block of E. Main Street near Avon on August 15 for a domestic disturbance.

When they arrived they were notified the man who was strangling a woman was leaving in his truck.

That man, later identified as Gary Miller, led police on a short pursuit. During the pursuit, Miller rammed a deputy's driver side door and continued on.

The officer was hospitalized from the incident, but made a full recovery.

Miller will be sentenced next month.