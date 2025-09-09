Avon school employee fired after handgun found in classroom closet

AVON — An Avon Community School Corporation employee has been fired after a handgun was discovered in a classroom closet at Hickory Elementary School, according to district officials.

A school employee found a handbag in a secure staff closet Tuesday morning. When they opened it to find identification, they discovered a handgun inside.

The Avon School Police Department secured the weapon and determined it belonged to a support staff member who accidentally left it in their bag.

The individual's employment with Avon Schools has been terminated and the matter has been turned over to law enforcement.

"Our highest priority in Avon Schools is to ensure our schools remain safe learning environments for our students and staff," an Avon Community School Corporation spokesperson said. "We regularly encourage our students and employees that they are empowered to immediately report anything they see, hear, or feel that causes them to be concerned, and we are grateful this information was reported today."