Fifth grade student removed after bringing gun to Avon school Monday morning

AVON — A student at Avon Intermediate School East was removed from school after brining a gun to school on Monday.

According to Avon School Corporation, a student was found to have a handgun at school Monday morning after two other students reported the student was showing off the gun on the school bus on the way to school.

The incident occurred at Avon Intermediate School East — which is a school for fifth and sixth grade students.

According to school officials, as soon as the report was made, administrators found the student and confiscated the gun. The student was removed from school.

The district confirmed there were no threats made and the school day would proceed as normal.

"The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority in Avon Schools. We regularly tell our students and staff that if they see something they should say something to a trusted adult. We are incredibly proud of the students who heeded that advice this morning," a release from Avon Community School Corporation said.

