Ball State student killed in early morning shooting, counseling available

MUNCIE — A Ball State University student was shot and killed early Saturday morning near campus, according to a statement from the school.

The shooting happened near West Abbott Street. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Ball State Alert, a campus Twitter account for emergency notifications, said there is no ongoing threat to the campus.

MPD continues to investigate the incident from this morning. There is no ongoing threat to campus. Please resume normal activity. — Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) June 19, 2021

Ball State says the shooting is being investigated by the University Police Department as well as Muncie Police.

Counseling and other resources are available for students.