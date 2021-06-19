Watch
Ball State student killed in early morning shooting, counseling available

Posted at 11:52 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 12:58:21-04

MUNCIE — A Ball State University student was shot and killed early Saturday morning near campus, according to a statement from the school.

The shooting happened near West Abbott Street. The victim's name has not yet been released.

Ball State Alert, a campus Twitter account for emergency notifications, said there is no ongoing threat to the campus.

Ball State says the shooting is being investigated by the University Police Department as well as Muncie Police.

Counseling and other resources are available for students.

