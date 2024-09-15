Balloon release honors woman who was allegedly murdered by Indianapolis Uber driver

INDIANAPOLIS — Family, friends and community members gathered today to honor Chanti Dixon, who was allegedly murdered by her Uber driver earlier this week.

Loved ones wore red and brought red, silver and white balloons to honor Dixon.

On Monday, IMPD officers were called to the 1900 block of Earhart Street on reports of a dead person.

They found 30-year-old Dixon in the 1800 block of Wagner Street. She had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Dixon was reported missing earlier in the day, according to IMPD.

According to preliminary court documents, the 29-year-old Uber driver told police differing stories before eventually admitting to shooting Dixon in the back of his car.

The Uber driver also admitted to sexually assaulting her, according to court documents.

Chanti’s family says they are still processing the loss. However, they have a great support system and it’s going to take their village to help them through it.

“My daughter has been a shining star since she’s been on this Earth,” Rise Dixon said. “Ever since she was a little girl, she’s been caring and loving. She was a true friend to everybody, even as soon as she was old enough to make friends.”

Dixon’s mother says her daughter meant so much to her community and seeing so many people show up for her says a lot.

“I was just glad she could physically see the love one more time because I know she’s here, she’s watching,” Rise Dixon, Chanti Dixon’s mom, said.