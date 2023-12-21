Bank robber leaves name at the scene, arrested by Bloomington PD

BLOOMINGTON — A suspected bank robber in Bloomington gave himself away yesterday by leaving an important piece of evidence at the scene.

According to Bloomington PD, officers were called at 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday to the IU Credit Union in the 500 block of E. 17th Street for a panic alarm. Officers learned that the bank had been robbed by a man who passed a note to the bank teller.

Employees said the suspect was wearing a tan coat, black pants and a face covering.

In examine the details surrounding the robbery, detectives found a name on the back of the piece of paper used in the robbery. The name was Byron Johnson.

Johnson was then looked up in the system and matched the description of the man who robbed the bank.

After nearly a day of searching for the car registered in Johnson's name, officers located him in the 1600 block of Kinser Pike.

Johnson is charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of theft and one count of intimidation.