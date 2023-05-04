Beech Grove couple charged with neglect after baby goes into septic shock

INDIANAPOLIS — A Beech Grove couple is facing numerous felony charges after a one-year-old boy in their care was hospitalized was septic shock.

The couple, Mercedes Wilson and Devaughnte Bauer face neglect charges. Wilson also faces charges of obstruction of justice and false informing.

Court documents allege the couple were given permission to care for the baby and a sibling by their mother, because the mother was moving to Oklahoma to be with her new fiancé.

On March 7, police were called to Riley Children’s Hospital for a baby in septic shock with trauma.

During the investigation, one doctor told police the injuries led them to be “highly suspicious of sexual abuse”.

When questioned about the injuries, Wilson said they may have been caused from the use of a spoon on the child’s anus to help with constipation, according to court documents.

According to a doctor’s interview, the explanation of a spoon causing the injuries was not likely, according to court documents. What caused the baby’s injuries was believed to be an object larger than 15 centimeters in length – which would rule out a spoon.

In court documents, police allege that when contacted, the mother of the baby was not concerned.