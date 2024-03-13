Beech Grove father sentenced to 693 days of probation after toddler seen waving gun on TV

BEECH GROVE — The father of the toddler seen waiving a loaded gun on TV back in January of 2023 has been sentenced.

Shane Osborne pleaded guilty to one count of neglect of a dependent. Two other charges were dropped.

As a result, Osborne will serve 693 days on probation. He spent 19 days in jail and the rest of the jail time was suspended as part of the plea deal.

He also agreed the gun and ammunition will be destroyed.

In the video from “On Patrol: Live” shown on Reelz, toddler can be seen walking around outside an apartment wearing only a diaper waiving the gun.