Beech Grove hit-and-run leaves man dead, police investigating

BEECH GROVE — A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Beech Grove on Saturday night.

Officers with the Beech Grove Police Department responded to the intersection of South 9th Avenue and Roderick Court at 9:30 p.m. on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult man who had been struck by a driver. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say the driver of the vehicle who struck the man left the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.