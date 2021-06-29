Beech Grove man arrested, charged with arson for starting fire at Amtrak facility

INDIANAPOLIS — A Beech Grove man was arrested on Monday in Indianapolis, and is facing federal criminal charges, after he allegedly set two buildings on fire at the Amtrak Facility in Beech Grove during the early morning hours of May 2, 2021.

Casey Sage, 34, trespassed onto the grounds of the Amtrak facility, located at 202 Garstang Street. Surveillance video showed Sage moving around the facility rail yard before he entered two storage buildings containing various flammable or hazardous chemicals or other materials.

Sage ignited each building, quickly erupting into flames, with video surveillance also capturing several explosions and flying debris as first responders arrived and fought the flames.

Unfortunately, the buildings and their contents were destroyed, and Amtrak has estimated that the fires resulted in approximately $1 million in damages.

“Mr. Sage committed a violent and dangerous criminal act,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “By burning down two buildings containing flammable and hazardous materials, Sage not only destroyed public property, he exposed first responders and Amtrak employees to a substantial risk of serious injury. We are grateful for our law enforcement partners’ quick response to the scene and their speedy efforts to investigate this case.”

“Today’s actions represent our commitment to pursuing every avenue possible to seek justice and hold accountable those who perpetrate extremely dangerous crimes like arson,” said Basil Demczak, the Special Agent in Charge of Amtrak Office of Inspector General’s Central Field Office. “These crimes not only put Amtrak’s property at risk but could have jeopardized the lives of Amtrak employees and first responders. We appreciate the seamless collaboration with the U.S. Attorney's Office as well as the sustained professionalism exhibited by our investigative staff and partner agencies throughout the investigation.”

Sage has been charged with arson. If convicted, he faces five to 20 years behind bars.