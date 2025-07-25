Beech Grove man charged for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s cat

INDIANAPOLIS — A Beech Grove man has been charged for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s cat, Oreo.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced today that Jonathan Mosier has been charged with Killing a Domestic Animal, a Level 6 felony.

According to the prosecutor's office, the incident occurred on Wednesday in the 200 block of N. 9th Avenue, where Beech Grove Police were dispatched following reports that a cat had been shot.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the cat's owner observed Oreo walking in the alley moments before hearing a loud bang, which alerted her to the situation.

A witness reported discovering Oreo wounded in the alley shortly after the loud noise was heard. Initially, Mosier claimed to police that he had shot the cat with a pellet gun in self-defense. However, he later admitted to using a semiautomatic pistol to shoot Oreo.

"While some may dismiss pets as ‘just animals,’ the truth is they’re often the most beloved members of our families,” stated Prosecutor Mears. “This family just experienced a senseless loss, and we are committed to seeking justice on their behalf.”

A Level 6 felony carries a sentencing range of six months to 2.5 years.