Ben Davis HS student arrested for possession of a handgun at school

INDIANAPOLIS – A Ben Davis high school student was arrested for bringing a handgun to school Friday.

According to police reports, the 17-year-old student was arrested after having a .40 Caliber handgun on school property.

Police seized the handgun along with a glock magazine, 15 bullets, a strap accessory, and a black and white striped jacket from the unidentified teen.

The suspect was charged with firearm possession on school property, reports say.

Wayne Township school district released a statement saying that there was no active threat to students or staff.

On December 2, school administration and school resource officers investigated a situation that led to the recovery of an unloaded pistol in a student’s backpack. School resource officers followed our safety plan, secured the weapon, and took the student into custody without incident. During the investigation, school administration and law enforcement personnel determined that there was no active threat to students or staff.



We believe everyone plays a vital role in maintaining a safe school environment. We encourage parents and guardians to speak with their children about school safety and reiterate the importance of reporting any unsafe situation or behavior to a staff member or school resource officer. “If you see something, say something” is our greatest asset in school safety.



Ben Davis School District

A similar occurrence happened just last month when an Anderson High School student was arrested for possession of a handgun on school property.

