Bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck in a hit-and-run on Indy's near east side early Friday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle at 3614 E. Washington St.

Officers arrived at the scene and found an individual who had possibly been riding a bicycle. The victim sustained injuries consistent with trauma.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Service quickly transported the individual to an area hospital, where they are currently in critical condition.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident involved a hit-and-run, and IMPD-certified accident investigators are on the scene to gather more information and piece together what happened.

