Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 30, 2021
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned comedian Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction.

The court said Wednesday that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case.

The 83-year-old Cosby has served more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia. He has vowed to serve his full 10-year sentence rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter.

Cosby, who was once beloved as “America’s Dad,” was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

