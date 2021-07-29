Bloomington man who stabbed a 27-year-old outside of a hotel charged with attempted murder

BLOOMINGTON — A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after stabbing a man outside of a Bloomington hotel on Thursday morning.

Early Thursday morning, Bloomington Police Department officers were called to the Wingate by Wyndham, located at 1722 North Walnut Street around 1 am. for a disturbance. A woman, investigators state, was running through the hotel asking for help after she saw a man walking through the building covered in blood.

When officers arrived, they located a 27-year-old Ellettsville man who had stab wounds to his chest and left arm.

Officers later learned the stabbing had occurred in the parking lot of the hotel, where the stabbing victim and suspect were in a physical altercation.

While investigating the crime scene, BPD officers found the 24-year-old suspect lying in the backseat of an SUV that, police say, was trying to leave the scene.

The suspect was brought to the Monroe County Jail where he is now being preliminarily charged with attempted murder, a level 1 felony.

According to investigators, evidence, such as the knife and clothing, found at the scene of the stabbing are believed to be the suspects at this point.

The 27-year-old victim is in stable condition at the IU Health Bloomington Hospital.