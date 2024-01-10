Bloomington police investigate fatal shooting

Watch Now
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday.

According to the department, officers responded to the area of Wheeler Mission in the 200 block of S Wesplex Avenue around 1:45 p.m. on a report of a man being shot.

When officers arrives to the wooded area behind the homeless shelter, they located a 52-year-old man inside a tent with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police said they believe the victim and the shooter knew each other, although no arrests have been made.

Investigators are continuing to follow-up on leads in order to identify and locate a suspect.

