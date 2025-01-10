Bloomington police investigate fatal shooting of 48-year-old man

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Thursday night.

Police said at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of North Summit Street. Upon arrival, they found a 48-year-old man lying outside a residence with a gunshot wound to the head.

Emergency responders quickly transported the victim to a local hospital, but despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Following the shooting, police began an investigation, interviewing multiple witnesses and the individual believed to be the shooter. Officers recovered various pieces of evidence, including the handgun allegedly used in the shooting.

Authorities have confirmed that everyone involved in the incident has been identified. Preliminary investigations suggest that those present were acquainted with one another, and officials assure the community that there is no ongoing threat.