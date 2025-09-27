Bloomington Police investigating shooting that killed 29-year-old transient man

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 29-year-old transient man on Friday evening.

Police say officers responded to the intersection of W Howe Street and S Morton Street to the report of a possible shooting at around 9:40 p.m.

In the 9-1-1 call, the caller reported they heard people screaming, and what they thought it was a gunshot. Police say the caller also reported they saw a person on the ground.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the left side of his upper torso.

Officers began to provide life-saving treatment at the scene. The victim was transported to IH Health Bloomington Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased at 10:28 p.m.

At this time, investigators believe a disturbance occurred between the victim and a driver of a car near the intersection of the scene.

According to police, the shooter reportedly got out of the car a fired one shot at the victim.

Witnesses say they saw the shooter get back into the car and flee the scene at a high rate of speed, traveling westbound on Howe Street before turning northbound on Madison Street.

Police said witnesses told officers that they heard a woman inside the suspect vehicle screaming as it sped off.

At this time, officers believe the individuals involved in this incident did not know one another.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area of the shooting to review and turn over any available surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (812) 339-4477 and request to speak with Detective Chris Scott.

This remains an active investigation.