Bloomington Subway employee arrested after shooting man outside restaurant

BLOOMINGTON — A Subway employee in Bloomington was arrested after police said he shot another man outside the restaurant on Saturday.

According to Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Subway restaurant in the 1800 block of N Kinser Pike around 1:25 p.m.

Callers to dispatch told police that a man had just shot another man was seen running southbound from the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest outside the restaurant near the dumpsters.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where he underwent multiple emergency surgeries and is now listed in critical condition.

After an investigation and speaking with witnesses, police learned that the suspect of the shooting was a 22-year-old employee of the Subway. Witnesses told police that the suspect and victim got into a verbal argument about where the victim parked his vehicle.

Witnesses told police the victim then walked out of the restaurant and the suspect left the restaurant and walked towards the area witnesses last saw the victim.

Shortly after, witnesses said they heard a single gunshot and saw the suspect go back into the restaurant, gather his things and leave the store on foot.

Around 1:55 p.m., police said they located the suspect at a residence and he was taken into custody.

He was taken to BPD for an interview and later to Monroe County Jail.

He is preliminary charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.