Bloomington woman arrested for threatening to bomb dispatch center

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was arrested Wednesday after calling police and threatening to bomb the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatch Center.

According to Bloomington Police Department, around 1 p.m., the department's records division received a phone call from a woman who stated that she was going to kill people and also planned to shoot an explosive device into the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatch Center. The woman then hung up the phone without identifying herself.

The same woman called back moments later and demanded that the Dispatch Center be evacuated.

Officers were immediately dispatched to the Dispatch Center to begin checking the area and a detective began an investigation. The phone number that the call came from was determined to be associated with Star L. Bragg, 49, of Bloomington.

Detectives quickly located Bragg at her residence in the 1100 block of N. Crescent Road, where she was taken into custody without incident. After an interview with investigators, Bragg was transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Bragg has been charged with Intimidation, a Level 6 felony.

Coincidentally, the incident occurred on Bragg's birthday. No explosives were found and no one was injured during the incident.