Body found at landfill on Indy's south side, death investigation underway

Posted at 2:13 PM, May 26, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner is responding to a southside landfill after a body was reportedly found there Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and homicide detectives responded to the 2500 block of Kentucky Ave. at South Side Landfill.

At this time police say they are conducting a death investigation. It is unclear where the body was found at the landfill site and what the suspected cause of death is at this time.

WRTV has a crew on the way to the scene and we're working to learn more information.

This is a developing story.

