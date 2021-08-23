Body found in dumpster outside Lafayette business

LAFAYETTE — The body of a man was found inside a dumpster that was outside a Lafayette business early Monday morning.

Officers were called to Home Acres Building Supplies in the 3400 block of Rascal Drive after someone reported seeing blood inside of a dumpster outside the business, according to Lafayette Police Department Lieutenant Randy Sherer.

While officers were responding, the dumpster was picked up to be taken to the transfer station. Officers stopped the trash truck en route and were able to confirm that a body was inside the dumpster, Sherer said.

The dumpster was then taken to the Tippecanoe County Solid Waste Management transfer station in the 2700 block of North 9th St. where detectives and crime scene investigators can conduct their investigation and go through the contents of the dumpster.

No information about the man's identity or cause of death has been released.

The death remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Lafayette Police Department.