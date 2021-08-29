Body found in wooded area near Eagle Creek reservoir

INDIANAPOLIS - Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near Eagle Creek reservoir on Sunday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 8600 block of W. 56th Street after a passerby noticed a body in a ditch.

Officers arrived to find the body in a ditch in a wooded area near Eagle Creek reservoir. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives responded and are working to determine whether or not any foul play was involved in the person's death.

The person's identity has not been released. Detectives have limited info at this time and are asking anyone who may have been in the park, especially in the area near where the body was located, and may have seen anything suspicious to contact IMPD, the homicide office or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.