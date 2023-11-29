Body of missing Rush County teen believed to be found on neighbor's property in Arlington

RUSH COUNTY — The Rush County Sheriff's Office believes they located the remains of a missing Rush County teen, more than five months after a Silver Alert was declared for her.

Valerie Tindall's body was located on the property of Patrick Scott. Scott has previously been charged with false informing in relation to Tindall's disappearance. He is now preliminarily charged with murder.

Tindall, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, June 07, 2023, at noon.

In August, the Rush County Sheriff's Office shared new photos of Valerie and said they believed someone may be hiding her.

County officials held a press conference on Wednesday to announce the discovery of what they believe to be Tindall's remains.