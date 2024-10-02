Man found fatally shot on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after finding a man fatally shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Wednesday.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person down at E. 21st Street and Sheldon Street around 10 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with gunshot injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased/
IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Jeremy Ingram at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov.
WATCH | Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines | October 2, 7am