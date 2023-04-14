Bond set for two officers indicted in death of Herman Whitfield III

INDIANAPOLIS — A $15,000 bond has been set for the two officers who were indicted this week in connection with the in-custody death of Herman Whitfield III.

Whitfield died on April 25, 2022, after police responded to his parents' home for a report of a man suffering from a mental health crisis.

Officers Adam Ahmad and Steven Sanchezs and their attorney, John Kautzman, appeared before a judge for the first time on Friday.

During that appearance Kautzman argued that the bond wasn't necessary because the officers posed no risk to the public and were not a flight risk because of their ties to the city and their jobs with IMPD.

"As you can imagine, it was a difficult process to get indicted yesterday and surrendered to court today," Kautzman told WRTV outside of the courtroom. "They believe they were following their training and acted with no ill criminal intent in this situation and we hope to be able to prove that at trial."

Sanchez and Ahmad are facing multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

Whitfield was stunned twice while being held in police custody inside of his parents home. He died at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled his death as a homicide.

"Our heart still goes out to the family. It's a tragedy there is nothing that is going to change that fact, but I want the community to reserve judgment until both sides has a chance to present at trial on whether not this is a tragedy or a criminal problem and we don't think these officer's are criminals," Kautzman said.

Both officers were ordered a no-contact order with the Whitfield family. They also cannot have a firearm or deadly weapon outside of their homes.

WRTV said Thursday that Sanchez and Ahmad will remain on paid administrative duty while the investigation continues.

The trial has initially been set for early July of 2023.

"Our heart still goes out to the family. It's a tragedy there is nothing that is going to change that fact, but I want the community to reserve judgment until both sides has a chance to present at trial on whether not this is a tragedy or a criminal problem and we don't think these officer's are criminals," said Kautzman.



WRTV usually does not publish or broadcast arrest photos of any suspect, but considering the high-profile nature of this story and the criminal charges these police officers have been indicted on, we have decided to broadcast both officer’s mug shots.