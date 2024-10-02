Bone fragments found at Jasper County home after reports of murdered children

JASPER COUNTY — Police are investigating in Jasper County after bone fragments were found at the home of a suspect who allegedly confessed to killing two children.

According to Jasper County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report on Sept. 20 stating that an individual confessed to acquaintances that they killed two of their undocumented children.

The suspect allegedly said that they burned their bodies in a backyard fire pit at their Wheatfield, Indiana residence.

After receiving the report, detectives immediately launched an investigation. That same day, detectives located the suspect(s) at a hotel in Newton County and conducted interviews.

Police said the suspect(s) denied any involvement but their cellphones were seized as evidence, and more information was found.

With this new information, detectives confronted the suspect(s) again. Police said they continued to deny involvement, however, at this point the undocumented child in their care was taken into protective custody with DCS.

On Sept. 30, detectives with several departments conducted a search of the suspect(s) home in Wheatfield with the help of cadaver dogs.

Police said the cadaver dogs alerted to three separate locations at the property where partial bone fragments were discovered.

The bone fragments were transported to a specialist in Indianapolis who will determine if the bones were from an infant or an animal.

Further investigation of the property is pending the results of this analysis.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (219) 866-733.

